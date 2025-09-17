EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville makes Yelp’s Top 50 Stadiums for Game-Day Eats

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The home of the Jacksonville Jaguars has been recognized by Yelp for its food offerings.

EverBank Stadium came in at No. 47 on Yelp’s Top 50 Stadiums for Game-Day Eats.

Stadiums on the list included not just NFL venues, but MLB, MLS, and tennis venues as well.

Here’s how Yelp compiled the rankings:

“To determine the list, we looked at stadiums across the US, focusing on venues where Yelpers consistently praised the game-day eats in their reviews on Yelp.”

One Yelper said in a November review that they were in the Terrace Suites and had a variety of food to choose from: “oyster shooters, prosecco, salmon, sushi, dessert from the chocolate fountain, and honestly so much more.”

Ahead of the season, the Jaguars’ hospitality partner, Delaware North Sportservice unveiled new offerings at the stadium.

New menu items include the Touchdown Tots, Sack & Sizzle, and Brisket Chili Nachos, alongside returning favorites like the DUUUVAL Dawgs. The Red Zone Burger, featuring a double-patty with cheddar cheese, bacon, crispy onion straws, and BBQ sauce, will be available at select locations.

