‘Everybody works together’: JSO gears up for traffic and security ahead of home playoff game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With any big event comes big security challenges, and the Jags’ home playoff game Sunday is no different.

Sunday will be the first home playoff game since 2023.

“I don’t worry about the Jags fans. We know how to act here. So, we’ll just leave it at that,” said JSO Chief of Special Events Ellis Burns.

Chief Burns told Action News Jax there will be roughly 400 officers working the game to keep traffic moving efficiently and protect the tens of thousands of fans who will be descending on the Bank.

“Everybody works together throughout the year. We have a very comprehensive security plan that we maintain. We’ve built upon it for this for increased presence downtown,” said Burns.

Burns said when it comes to security at a playoff game, the strategy is not much different than a typical home game.

But with the Winter Jam Concert overlapping with Sunday’s game, the number of people downtown will be that much higher.

Between the game, Winter Jam, and other events downtown, Burns said we could be talking about 80,000+ people coming downtown on Sunday.

“So, we’re asking for people to listen to messaging. Listen to what’s being pushed out through social media from JSO, from Legends Global, as well as the Jaguars,” said Burns.

And JSO has a lot of technology at its fingertips to monitor crowds and identify any concerns.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

“We have cameras we can monitor here from the stadium, look at the bridges, and everybody coming into downtown. We also have a drone detection system,” said Burns.

As far as traffic goes, Burns advised arriving early and being prepared for delays.

Traffic delays are virtually unavoidable, so JSO is asking for drivers to be patient with officers directing traffic.

On the ride home, don’t get behind the wheel drunk, because JSO will be on the lookout.

“If you’re going to drink, have a designated driver. Be patient and be kind. You know, especially if you’re in here, it’s a close game, a lot of emotion going on obviously, with the fans. Don’t do something to get yourself in trouble,” said Burns.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.