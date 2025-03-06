EXCLUSIVE: 3-time NHRA World Champion Ron Capps talks racing ahead of Gatornationals in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla — Three-time NHRA World Champion Ron Capps is heading to Gainesville to race in the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals on March 7-9. Before getting into the driver’s seat, he sat down with WOKV’s Chase Bunker to talk about funny cars, his career so far, and some of his favorite rock concerts.

Capps has been racing in the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) for 30 years. To help stay ahead of the youngbloods that come in, Capps is always working on his reaction time. “Reaction times are so important in drag racing that I constantly feel like every day I got to train to get better and better the older I get,” says the three-time world champ and owner of Ron Capps Motorsports.

Retirement is not on the mind of Capps, saying “I feel like I’m not even close to retiring as a funny car driver. John Force just retired and that made me the winningest active driver, because I was always number two behind John Force. It’s cool to be called a veteran but at the same time, I feel like it’s my sophomore year of driving. I guess if I still that way in the morning, I’d still want to drive. So I don’t know, the time will come, I’m sure, but right now I can’t even think about retiring.”

You can listen to the full Ron Capps interview below. Tickets for the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals are on sale now. You can find more information on the race here.









©2025 Cox Media Group