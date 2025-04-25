EXCLUSIVE: Governor Ron DeSantis addresses rocky relationship with the Florida House

As the Florida legislative session nears its close, Action News Jax spoke one-on-one with Governor Ron DeSantis Thursday about his rocky relationship with the Florida House this year.

DeSantis and House Speaker Daniel Perez (R-Miami) are the center of what, from the outside looking in, appears to be a civil war between Republican-led factions in Florida’s government.

Unlike in previous years, where the Governor and state legislature worked in lockstep, this year the House has worked to reverse many policies passed earlier in the Governor’s tenure and even opened an investigation into his wife’s passion project, Hope Florida.

“Well, I think it’s just that the House leadership is revolting against the voters that sent them there,” said DeSantis.

Speaking exclusively with Action News Jax, Governor DeSantis explained where he pins the blame when it comes to the divide.

“I think the difference in this session is that just the House has decided to cater more to special interests,” said DeSantis.

And there’s one group in particular the Governor believes is flexing its muscles: Trial attorneys.

“If you didn’t know anything else about that House, and you just saw what they were pushing, you know, you would think that they were all sponsored by Morgan and Morgan,” said DeSantis.

When the Governor made similar comments earlier this month, John Morgan responded on social media offering to debate DeSantis over the insurance litigation reforms passed in recent years.

“We now know that the information legislators were given were huge lies. It’s a fact. It’s what they do. Deny. Delay. Defend,” wrote Morgan.

But State Representative Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando) believes there’s more under the surface.

She suggested the Governor lost a lot of political capital after his failed bid for the Presidency and perhaps tensions between DeSantis and his former Primary opponent, President Donald Trump, could be simmering in the background.

“Many House members are trying to cater to a Trump endorsement for future political ambitions as there is still tension between Trump and DeSantis. It seems that for many of my Republican colleagues that are the most aggressive on this intend to challenge appointees to different statewide offices,” said Eskamani.

But DeSantis rejected that idea when we asked whether he believes the Trump administration may be encouraging some of the drama.

“Oh, absolutely not. No, no, hell no. These guys are governing far to the left of where the Trump administration is going. These guys are really representing the old Tallahassee swamp,” said DeSantis.

As for his message to Republicans pushing policy he disagrees with this year, DeSantis said he’s hopeful he won’t have to use the veto pen more than usual.

“The thing is, I think a lot of what they’re trying to do in the House I think is going to crash in the Senate,” said DeSantis.

The Governor said he’s still hopeful condo reform, property tax relief and a permanent ban on employer vaccine mandates could make it across the finish line in the last week and a half of session.

Lawmakers are supposed to gavel out on May 2nd, but there are still plenty of differences between the House and Senate budget proposals to reconcile.

