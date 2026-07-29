‘Experimental explosion’ triggers earthquake-like tremor off Florida’s East Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An “experimental explosion” triggered an earthquake-like tremor off Florida’s East Coast on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the magnitude 3.9 tremor was recorded 171 km ENE of Flagler Beach.

USGS said, “The recorded ground motions from this event are more typical of an explosion than a naturally occurring earthquake. The Navy has conducted Full Ship Shock Trials in this region in the past."

Action News Jax has reached out to the Navy for more information on Tuesday’s “experimental explosion.”

The USGS is asking people who felt the tremor to report it by filling out this form on their website.

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