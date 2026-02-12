‘Extreme drought’ conditions now in effect for Northeast Florida: What that means

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Northeast Florida is now under “extreme drought” conditions.

The First Alert Weather Team said this means:

Riverbanks and livestock ponds are dry

Fish kills occur and and toxic algae develops

A high wildfire risk

Southeast Georgia coastal counties are under “severe drought” conditions. This means:

Elevated wildfire risk

Water salinity increases

Lawns and landscapes are very dry

Action News Jax told you Tuesday that the St. Johns River Water Management District declared a “moderate” water shortage for Duval County and parts of Alachua, Baker, Bradford, and Marion Counties.

Officials are now urging residents, businesses, and farmers to voluntarily reduce water use.

