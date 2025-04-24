Faithful fill St. Joseph’s Catholic Church to remember Pope Francis

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hundreds of people packed into St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Jacksonville on Thursday for a memorial mass for the repose of the soul of Pope Francis.

The church holds 2,000 people, and they came from all around the 67 churches in the Diocese of St. Augustine and beyond.

Catholics and people of all faiths and backgrounds paused to honor Pope Francis’ life.

Bishop Erik Pohlmeier showed Action News Jax a photo of when he personally met the pope.

Local bishop meets Pope Francis

He has fond memories and said he was thrilled to meet him in person.

“He was the one who named me as a bishop in 2022, so there’s this gratitude I have for that trust and connection I feel for him. I was personally able to meet him when they had a workshop for bishops around the world,” said Pohlmeier.

Pohlmeier said there will be a time and place for discussions about who the next pope will be. But the memorial mass was a moment to reflect and remember.

