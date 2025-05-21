Fallen Jacksonville Corrections Officer Brad McNew honored

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Wednesday, State Attorney Melissa Nelson held her office’s 7th annual Daniel E. Watts Outstanding Law Enforcement Officers Awards.

The awards are given every year to recognize the sacrifice and dedication of outstanding law enforcement officers in Florida’s Fourth Judicial Circuit.

Twelve awards were presented during the ceremony. Among those honored this year was Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Corrections Officer Brad McNew, who was shot and killed while he was off duty late last year.

“There is no one more deserving of this award,” Nelson said.

McNew was posthumously awarded the Medal of Valor Award for his sacrifice.

In October 2024, McNew was off the clock when he intervened in a domestic dispute between a man and a woman at a Love’s gas station near Jacksonville International Airport.

As he tried to offer help and de-escalate the dispute, JSO said McNew was shot and killed by the man involved. Officers arrested Demaurea Grant in North Carolina shortly after. Just this week, Grant pleaded not guilty, and prosecutors said they are seeking the death penalty.

McNew’s wife and son accepted the award on his behalf. Sheriff T.K. Waters said McNew leaves behind a legacy of true public service.

“What it’s like to be a public servant all day, every day. No matter what you’re doing, stepping in, intervening, trying to help people even when you don’t have to,” Waters said.

Below is the full list of awards that were presented during the event:

Citizen & Volunteer Partnership Award

K-9 Valor Award

3x Investigative Excellence Award

Prosecutorial Award

State Attorney Award

Lifesaving Award

Bravery Award

Meritorious Service Award

Medal of Valor Award

