Famed Florida attorney wades into 2026 political fray

ORLANDO, Fla. — Attorney John Morgan has previously teased a possible run to succeed Ron DeSantis as Florida governor, saying he’d run as a third-party candidate with the possible moniker of “Capitalist Party.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Morgan, the face of mega-law firm Morgan & Morgan, took another step toward a potential 2026 gubernatorial run Wednesday, announcing he’s closer to creating that third political party.

“I am forming a new political party for those of us stuck in the middle,” he wrote on X. “Our two party system is broken due to Gerrymandering and divisive issues [on] both sides.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

I am forming a new political party for those of us stuck in the middle.



Our two party system is broken due to Gerrymandering and divisive issues… both sides.



No labels is not an option. Everyone wants a team or tribe.



Ron Myers is my lawyer drafting the paperwork.



Stay… — John Morgan (@JohnMorganESQ) February 26, 2025

It’s not the first time Morgan has mused over a possible run. He decided against squaring off against DeSantis in 2018.

However, Morgan has expressed repeat dissatisfaction with the state of Florida politics.

He’s backed numerous ballot initiatives, most recently an effort to legalize recreational marijuana that fell short of the 60 percent support threshold needed to change Florida’s constitution.

“No labels is not an option,” Morgan said. “Everyone wants a team or tribe.”

While the race for Florida governor is more than a year away, there’s been plenty lately about who’s running.

Byron Donalds, a U.S. representative from Naples, threw his hat in the ring Tuesday on the heels of an endorsement from President Donald Trump.

RELATED: Trump-endorsed U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds announces plan to run for Florida governor

And while no announcement has been made, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday once again praised First Lady Casey DeSantis’ credentials, fueling speculation that she might become a challenger in the 2026 race.

Read: Ron DeSantis talks up his wife as next Florida governor and takes a shot at Trump’s pick

Read: UNF Poll: Fla. First Lady Casey DeSantis favored on list of potential GOP gubernatorial candidates

Read:

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.