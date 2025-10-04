Families facing childhood cancer surprised with grocery spree by Jay Fund, Winn-Dixie, THE PLAYERS

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Monday, September 29, 10 families supported by the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund were surprised with a free grocery shopping spree at the College Park Winn-Dixie in Jacksonville.

The event began at 1 p.m. at the store located at 999 University Boulevard North

Each family was invited to fill two carts with groceries of their choice.

Winn-Dixie and THE PLAYERS Championship covered the full cost.

Winn-Dixie also provided gift cards to other Jay Fund families who could not attend.

Coach Tom Coughlin, PGA TOUR professional Tyler McCumber, and representatives from Winn-Dixie and THE PLAYERS were present for the event.

The event was held in recognition of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and Hunger Action Month®.

