Family still desperate for answers nine months after Robert Velleca was found floating in a river

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s been a little over nine months since Robert Velleca was found floating in the Ortega River. The then-36-year-old’s death was ruled a homicide back in September. It remains unsolved.

His mother, Margaret Mallory, told Action News Jax in an emotional interview that this time has felt like a movie for them, and they want justice.

“It’s been terrible; it’s been just an empty hole. We’ve had several holidays now, and it’s just so obvious he’s gone,” Mallory said. “Very silly, very helpful. He loved fixing things, I loved that about him, he could fix anything around here,” she said, describing life with her son.

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She says it was in November of 2024, months before his death, when his life took a turn.

She says he had a near-deadly encounter with people she believes are also responsible for his murder.

“They beat him. He had broken bones in his face; he had lots of injuries,” she said. “They were going to kill him, he jumped out a window, his hands were zip-tied behind his back.”

Mallory says a week before the trial, where he’d testify against them, he was murdered.

In a JSO incident report from the day he was found, police say they spoke to a complainant who said he “was out on the waterway fishing when he found the victim on the water.” The complainant then called the police.

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“If you can share the last time you saw him, who you saw him with, any details, I know that any little pieces can help reignite this case,” Mallory said.

She encourages anyone with information to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Action News Jax reached out to JSO and asked for any updates regarding this case, as well as if any arrests have been made at any point since September.

They replied with this statement:

“This continues to be an active case with detectives working to identify a potential suspect(s). Unfortunately, there is no new information at this time to disseminate. We would ask anyone having pertinent information in this case to contact us, so we might follow up in an effort to bring the individual responsible to justice.”

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