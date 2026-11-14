Fatal accident kills 27-year-old motorcyclist on State Road 9B in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 27-year-old Jacksonville motorcyclist was killed Friday night when his motorcycle struck a car that had stopped sideways in the State Road 9B express lane, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened at 9:29 p.m. on northbound State Road 9B, north of East Town Parkway, in Duval County.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to the FHP report, the 44-year-old Jacksonville man driving the car was traveling northbound when he veered left and hit the plastic delineators that separate the express lane from the main road.

The car stopped sideways in the single express lane.

The motorcyclist was also traveling northbound in the express lane. The front of his motorcycle hit the left side of the car, FHP said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene or from his injuries, according to the FHP report.

The sedan driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured.

The release did not name either driver or say whether any charges are expected.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.