FHP reports a fatal crash in Baker County

Baker County, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol announced on Wednesday morning about a fatal crash in Baker County at 5:40 a.m.

FHP said a vehicle was heading eastbound on I-10 when the driver lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons.

The man got off the lanes and impacted a couple of trees with the front of their car.

FHP said that after crashing, the vehicle came to a stop with the trees to its right side, the car looking in the same direction it was before the accident.

