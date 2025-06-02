FBI and law enforcement respond to ‘terror attack’ in Colorado

Many people were injured, and some may have been set on fire at a mall in Boulder, Colorado.

The FBI described it as a “targeted attack,” with police taking a man into custody.

Multiple blocks of the mall area were evacuated by police. Police officers patrolled the streets accompanied by a police dog, searching for potential threats.

“Our agents and local law enforcement are on the scene already, and we will share updates as more information becomes available,” FBI Director Kash Pate posted on social media.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said he was “closely monitoring” the situation.

