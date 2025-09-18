FBI takes the lead on investigation into Duval County inmate Charles Faggart’s death

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The FBI is taking the helm on the ongoing investigation into the death of a former Duval County inmate who died following an incident inside the jail.

The State Attorney’s Office confirmed the shift in investigation leadership on Wednesday in a statement:

“Our office initiated an investigation into the death of Charles Faggart on April 7, 2025. In the days following Faggart’s death, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office asked the FBI to assist in the investigation of the incident,” wrote the SAO. ”Since that time, our review has run parallel to the one conducted by our federal partner. After consultation with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, our federal partners will now take lead on this ongoing investigation.”

Charles Faggart died in the hospital on April 10, days after being injured in the Duval County Jail. JSO reassigned and stripped nine employees of their corrections authority as it initiated an investigation into what led up to Faggart’s injuries.

Medical records and a redacted incident report from JSO give some indication of what happened within the jail. Records show that Faggart sustained facial fractures, rib fractures, bruising, and acute kidney and liver injuries. Taser barbs were also listed as being removed from his back.

FBI Jacksonville declined to release any new details regarding its investigation.

“The FBI does not release investigative details to preserve the integrity of the investigation. Therefore, we cannot share any additional information at the time.”

His official cause of death has not been released. It is unclear if any criminal charges will be filed related to his death.

Faggart was known in the community as the owner of the food truck “Chop it Charlie’s.” Faggart’s family, including his mother and young son, have appeared at several community protests demanding answers about what happened.

