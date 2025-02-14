FDACS: Undocumented immigrant with criminal record detained near Yulee

YULEE, Fla. — An undocumented immigrant with a criminal record was detained near Yulee, according to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

FDACS posted about the detainment on social media on Thursday.

According to the post, the undocumented immigrant was found when a cargo van tried to bypass an agricultural interdiction station near Yulee.

The person has been transferred to Border Patrol agents.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.