Local

FDOT announces construction operations on Lem Turner Road

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
FDOT FDOT LOGO
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Construction begins on a project to resurface Lem Turner Road from the Duval County line to U.S. 1.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Anderson Columbia Co., Inc. has been awarded the contract for this $4.4 million project, which includes milling and resurfacing, shoulder treatment, highway signing, guardrail, and bridge points.

According to FDOT, Drivers should expect construction operations to occur from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

There will be no lane closures from 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Completion of the project is expected in summer 2026.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!