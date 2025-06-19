FDOT announces construction operations on Lem Turner Road

Construction begins on a project to resurface Lem Turner Road from the Duval County line to U.S. 1.

Anderson Columbia Co., Inc. has been awarded the contract for this $4.4 million project, which includes milling and resurfacing, shoulder treatment, highway signing, guardrail, and bridge points.

According to FDOT, Drivers should expect construction operations to occur from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

There will be no lane closures from 6 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Completion of the project is expected in summer 2026.

