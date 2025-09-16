FDOT to host open house on U.S. 17 improvements

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will hold a hybrid construction open house for the U.S. 17 (State Road 15) Roadway Improvements Project.

The event takes place on Monday, September 15, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Fleming Island Public Library, 1895 Town Center Boulevard in Fleming Island.

Community members can drop in anytime during the open house to view displays, ask questions, and talk with members of the project team.

For those who can’t attend in person, FDOT will also host a virtual open house at the same time. Instructions and access details are posted at www.NFLRoads.com/VPH.

