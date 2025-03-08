Local

FDOT: Upcoming detour alert on I-95 North

FDOT (Acosta Bridge)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation has announced an upcoming detour on I-95 projected to last throughout the upcoming week.

From Sunday, March 9 to Tuesday, March 11, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., I-95 North from Emerson St. to Atlantic Blvd will close for overhead signage removal.

Drivers should see the designated detours below provided by FDOT:

FDOT detours: 3/9-3/11

