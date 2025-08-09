Federal grand jury indicts Fort Stewart couple for murder of their child

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. — A husband and a wife from Fort Stewart, Georgia, were indicted for murdering their child, Vyolet Kelley, by a federal grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia on Friday.

The indictment alleges 29-year-old Brandon M. Kelley and 26-year-old Stacey D. Kelley deprived their child of adequate nourishment and medical care while living at Fort Stewart Military Reservation.

The indictment charges the couple with several charges related to the unlawful death of their child.

Those charges include Felony Murder and two counts of Second Degree Murder.

The family lived at Fort Stewart because Brandon Kelley was an enlisted soldier.

“The allegations in this case are heartbreaking on many levels. Our office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to pursue justice,” said Acting United States Attorney Tara M. Lyons.

The United States Army Criminal Division investigated the case, which Assistant United States Attorneys Timothy P. Dean and E. Greg Gilluly, Jr are now prosecuting.

The Kelleys face potential penalties up to life in prison upon conviction.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]