Feeding Northeast Florida to host ‘Warehouse Jams’ volunteer event series

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Feeding Northeast Florida will launch a new volunteer event series called “Warehouse Jams” beginning in March. The music-themed evenings are designed to combine community service with live entertainment to support local hunger relief efforts.

The “Warehouse Jams” events will take place at the food bank’s headquarters located at 5245 Old Kings Rd. in Jacksonville.

During the two-hour sessions, attendees will sort and pack food for distribution to local families while jamming out to music provided by a live DJ. The evenings also include warehouse tours where staff will explain the logistics of transporting millions of pounds of food.

Light refreshments and drinks will be served at each event, including beer, wine and a signature cocktail. Non-alcoholic options will also be available for participants.

Each individual ticket purchase includes two drink tickets.

The series features a variety of themes scheduled from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. throughout the year, including:

T-Swift Night (Family Friendly): March 13

March 13 Silent Disco Throwback Night, featuring tunes from the 70s, 80s, 90s and more: April 17

April 17 Disney Night (Family Friendly): June 5

June 5 Matchmaker Mix, an R&B themed singles mixer: July 17

July 17 X-plicit Night (21+ only): August 14

August 14 Halloween Costume Night (Family Friendly): October 30

Tickets for the series are priced at $40 for an individual or $75 for a pair of attendees. Children and young adults between the ages of five and 20 can participate for $10 when accompanied by an adult.

Each event is capped at 100 participants to maintain warehouse safety and engagement levels.

Registration for all upcoming dates is currently open on the Feeding Northeast Florida website, here.

