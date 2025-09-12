FEMA to change Clay County flood zone insurance maps 

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — FEMA hosted an open house in Clay County to answer any questions on proposed changes to the county’s flood zones.

The last time FEMA updated the flood zone maps for Clay County was over 10 years ago.

As a result, some people in Clay County who may not have had to pay for flood insurance in the past might be required to now.

Clay County officials tell Action News Jax the rezoning is going to impact hundreds of Clay County residents and several commercial properties, including residents on Dowitcher Lane.

“We do live in Florida and everything, you never know what may happen,” said Jerry Smith, who lives in Clay County. “Just a couple of weeks ago, when we had rain right here, there was flooding.”

Jerry Smith has been living on Dowitcher Lane for over 10 years. His property is being rezoned, but it won’t require him to have flood insurance. However, he isn’t taking any chances.

“I opt to have flood insurance because you never know what might happen in this area and everything,” said Smith.

Clay County says the anticipated effective date of the maps is spring 2027.

To find out if your Clay County property is impacted, click here.

