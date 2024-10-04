FEMA warning against fraud after Helene

GEORGIA — FEMA is warning people in Georgia about criminals trying to profit off of Hurricane Helene.

Criminals may try to obtain money or steal personal information through fraud or identity theft. According to FEMA, “thieves try to apply for FEMA assistance using names, addresses and Social Security numbers they have stolen from people affected by the disaster.”

If a FEMA inspector shoes up to your home and you didn’t submit an application, this could be a sign your information was stolen. Make sure to tell the inspector you didn’t submit an application.

If you did not apply for assistance but receive a letter from FEMA, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. The helpline will submit a request to stop further processing of that application.

If you do want to apply for FEMA assistance after stopping an application made in your name without your knowledge, the helpline will assist you in creating a new application.

FEMA also reminds you that their officials carry official photo identification badges. FEMA will also never charge for inspections or applications.

If you believe you’re a victim of the scam, FEMA says to do the following:

Report it immediately to your local police or sheriff’s department or contact Georgia’s Office of the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division by calling 404-651-8600 or toll-free 800-869-1123. Consumers also may visit Storms and Fraud | Georgia Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division for more information.

If you have knowledge of fraud, waste or abuse, you can report these tips – 24 hours a day, seven days a week – to the FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721. You can also email StopFEMAFraud@fema.dhs.gov to report a tip.

