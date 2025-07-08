Fence removed from Smith Lake to protect wildlife and improve safety

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — North Florida Land Trust has removed a submerged fence from Smith Lake Preserve in Clay County.

The project aimed to improve safety for people and restore movement for wildlife.

The old fence was built in the early 2000s for livestock when the lake was dry. As water levels rose over time, the fence became a hazard to swimmers, boaters, and aquatic species.

The removal was made possible by donations from Faith and Rick Hoffman and the Delores Barr Weaver Legacy Funds.

NFLT says the support helped them complete a project that had been on their to-do list for years.

Crews removed over 1.5 miles of submerged fencing using barges, mini-excavators, and watercraft.

The work was done with no damage to the surrounding environment.

NFLT says the removal will allow fish, turtles, amphibians, and alligators to move freely again. It also helps restore balance to the preserve’s freshwater marsh habitat.

Smith Lake Preserve spans 463 acres and is part of the Ocala to Osceola Wildlife Corridor. It also houses a section of the Florida National Scenic Trail and serves as NFLT’s stewardship headquarters.

