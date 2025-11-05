Fernandina Beach City Commissioners approve contract terms for paid parking with parking company 

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — During Tuesday night’s Fernandina Beach City Commission meeting, City Commissioners voted 4-1 to approve the terms of their contract agreement with parking company One Parking.

Part of the agreement solidified the map where paid parking would be enforced if the ordinance is ultimately passed.

It would run from Alachua Street to 8th Street, then to Ash Street, and into parts of North Front Street.

“It’s one more reason to deter residents from coming downtown if they have to pay for parking,” Stephen Colwell, owner of Fantastic Fudge in Fernandina Beach, said.

Another part of the agreement says that for every citation processed, the city would pay one parking $8 dollars.

They also agreed upon a monthly parking permit fee of $2 and a yearly permit fee of $24 for both residents and non-residents.

Stephen Colewell is the owner of Fantastic Fudge on Centre Street. He says his main concern about paid parking is what it would mean for his employees.

“Why would they want to work here when they can work someplace else and not pay for parking? It’s a tough situation for a business owner,” Colwell said.

This agreement will not take effect until a final ordinance is passed.

Last night, commissioners also approved putting a citizens’ petition asking to ban paid parking on the August 2026 ballot.

If voters say no to the plan, the city may terminate the agreement with 120 days’ notice under the contract terms.

