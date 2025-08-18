Fernandina Beach launches free grocery store shuttle as city’s Winn-Dixie, Publix close

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Fernandina Beach will be without a major grocery store for six months starting late July, as Publix has closed and Winn-Dixie is being converted into an ALDI.

To address the lack of accessible grocery options, the City of Fernandina Beach has announced the launch of the Grocery Getter shuttle service, which will provide free transportation to the Winn-Dixie Marketplace in Yulee.

The Grocery Getter service is set to begin on Monday and will operate every Monday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to noon during the following times and locations:

9:30 a.m. – Atlantic Recreation Center (2500 Atlantic Ave.)

9:35 a.m. – La Sureña Restaurant (22 S. 8th St.)

9:40 a.m. – Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center (1200 Elm St.)

9:45 a.m. – Bus Stop by Dollar General (1299 Lime St.)

10 a.m. – Winn-Dixie, Yulee (960076 Lofton Square Ct.)

Passengers will have one hour to shop at the Winn-Dixie in Yulee before returning to their original pick-up locations, a city news release states. This shuttle service is free for all riders and does not require any registration.

The introduction of the Grocery Getter shuttle service aims to ensure that residents, particularly those with limited transportation options, continue to have access to fresh food and essential supplies during the grocery store transition period.

