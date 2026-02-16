Fernandina Beach paid parking officially begins

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — After much debate and angst amongst businesses, residents, and city leaders, paid parking in Fernandina Beach officially begins Monday.

Drivers will now be required to pay to park downtown from Ash Street to Alachua Street and Front Street to 8th Street, as well as designated surface parking lots throughout the downtown area.

The parking fee is $2 per hour, with the first 20 minutes free to allow for quick stops.

City residents are eligible for a free annual parking permit with registration. Each household may receive up to two free permits, while residents who live within the paid parking area may register two vehicles per household to park free 24/7.

For non-city residents, annual vehicle permits will be available for $124 per year.

City officials said Sunday that more than 3,000 residents have registered for free parking passes.

The city is hosting parking registration events at City Hall, 204 Ash St., during the following days and times:

Monday, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

CLICK HERE to register online.

