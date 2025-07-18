Fernandina Beach planning director fired amid legal controversy over tree removal and development

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Following this week’s Fernandina Beach City Commission meeting, crews began cutting down trees on a controversial development site, despite two court rulings that appear to block the project from moving forward.

Now, the city’s planning director is out of a job.

City Manager Sarah Campbell confirmed, in an email obtained by Action News Jax, that Planning and Conservation Director Kelly Gibson is no longer employed by the city.

The announcement came after questions emerged over how building permits were issued for the so-called Tringali property, where several new triplexes are planned.

During the July 15 scheduled meeting, Commissioner Joyce Tuten expressed serious concerns about the legality of the construction permits, saying they violate not one, but two court orders from Judge James H. Roberson.

“I would like to direct the city manager to figure out as fast as possible how to put a stay on this building permit,” Tuten said. “Because we are in violation of not just one court order... but two.”

Tuten also raised alarms about the lack of transparency in the permitting process, asking how such a major project could advance without top city officials being aware.

“And how did we even get here—that the city manager and the deputy city manager didn’t even know this was happening?” she asked.

Campbell said she is now weighing potential legal paths forward. One option, she noted during the meeting, would be to uphold the original permitting decision and leave it up to nearby residents to challenge it in court.

“I believe there are three paths in front of me,” Campbell said. “One is to uphold the decision by the planning director and the building official, and assume that neighbors will take action.”

Meanwhile, stumps and piles of uprooted trees now mark the Tringali property. The clear-cutting has shocked residents and visitors alike.

“Trees are precious. They give us oxygen. You can’t replace them,” said Deb Rockow, a visitor to the area.

Local resident Skip Harris said he isn’t opposed to growth, but believes development should be done responsibly.

“I’ve been up to Jekyll and St. Simons, and if you look at Hilton Head, they’re able to build and integrate the trees,” Harris said. “It’s certainly possible without taking them down… as opposed to bulldozing.”

The city has declined to comment further on Gibson’s departure, calling it a personnel matter.

