Festive sounds return as Jacksonville Symphony begins holiday season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Symphony is kicking off the holiday season with a series of festive concerts starting on November 15 with the Holiday Brass, Organ and Percussion concert featuring special guest and organ master, Greg Zelek.

“It’s going to be a wonderful and a very dynamic program featuring some of the holidays best songs, O Holy Night, Carol of the Bells, Deck the Halls, Sleigh Ride, Jingle Bells,” said Steven B. Lidman, CEO of the Jacksonville Symphony.

This year’s schedule also brings back cherished favorites such as the First coast Nutcracker and Handel’s Messiah.

“The music is just magical, I think regardless of ones background, this music take you back to your childhood and evokes a sense of enthusiasm and I think sort of a winter wonderland. We don’t really get snow in Florida but we think it evokes something that’s fun and wonderful and very special and it’s very bit for family entertainment,” said Lidman.

Audience members will also get to enjoy a screening of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas accompanied by a live orchestral performance.

“The holiday folks send us the movie, they strip out the music but they keep of course the dialogue and the special effects, we play the music live,” said Lidman.

For the full concert schedule and ticket information, visit here.

