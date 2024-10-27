FHP: 27-year-old pedestrian killed in crash on US. 1 near St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A 27-year-old man has died following a pedestrian-related crash on U.S. 1 early Sunday morning, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to the FHP crash report, an SUV was traveling southbound on U.S. 1, south of Shore Drive, around 12:12 a.m. when the victim entered the roadway directly in the vehicle’s path. As a result of the collision, the pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Flagler Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Florida Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation into the incident.

