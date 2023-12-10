FHP: Baby killed in crash on I-295 near Merrill Road

Jacksonville, Fla. — An SUV carrying five people crashed around 12:35 a.m. Sunday on I-295 just south of Merrill Road, killing a 1-year-old passenger.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the SUV was traveling north on I-295 when it ran off the road and hit a guardrail and several palm trees.

It crossed the center median, finally landing on its roof in the southbound lanes of the interstate.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: GCSO: Deputy places their patrol car into oncoming suspect vehicle to stop harm from others

FHP said a 34-year-old man was driving. He and a 27-year-old female passenger were seriously hurt.

A 4-year-old and 5-year-old passenger had minor injuries. A 1-year-old passenger died.

Read: MAD DADS is joining the family of Gabriel DeVoe to seek justice for his murder

The report said everyone in the vehicle was from Callahan. The names of the victims have not been released.

Investigators are working to learn why the SUV ran off the road.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.