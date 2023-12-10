Local

FHP: Baby killed in crash on I-295 near Merrill Road

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Jacksonville, Fla. — An SUV carrying five people crashed around 12:35 a.m. Sunday on I-295 just south of Merrill Road, killing a 1-year-old passenger.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the SUV was traveling north on I-295 when it ran off the road and hit a guardrail and several palm trees.

It crossed the center median, finally landing on its roof in the southbound lanes of the interstate.

FHP said a 34-year-old man was driving. He and a 27-year-old female passenger were seriously hurt.

A 4-year-old and 5-year-old passenger had minor injuries. A 1-year-old passenger died.

The report said everyone in the vehicle was from Callahan. The names of the victims have not been released.

Investigators are working to learn why the SUV ran off the road.

