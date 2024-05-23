Local

FHP confirms at least one person dead in crash on US-1 in St. Augustine, all lanes blocked

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Florida Highway Patrol

Woman killed: File photo. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an 80-year-old woman seated in a restaurant's outdoor patio was killed when a vehicle lost control and crashed into the area. (Florida Highway Patrol)

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — At just after 6:20 p.m. on Thursday, the Florida Highway Patrol confirmed a deadly crash on US-1 in St. Augustine.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The crash is located near Santorini Court and Blackford Way.

All lanes heading in both north and south directions on US-1 are currently closed. FHP is on scene investigating what exactly happened.

This is a developing story.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!