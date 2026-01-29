FHP: Driver who made ‘suicidal and homicidal threats’ in custody after high-speed pursuit on I-95

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A driver was taken into custody Thursday morning after leading deputies and troopers on a high-speed pursuit through several Northeast Florida counties, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP said it assisted the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office after a suspect drove off from deputies in a blue BMW convertible sedan after making “suicidal and homicidal threats.”

Troopers located the vehicle traveling northbound on Interstate 95 in St. Johns County, prompting a pursuit, FHP said.

Troopers tried to stop the suspect’s vehicle just north of the I-95 and International Golf Parkway interchange. However, the driver refused to comply and drove off at high speeds, demonstrating erratic driving behavior that endangered both law enforcement and the public, FHP said.

The pursuit concluded when the driver lost control of his vehicle in a construction zone near I-95 and Emerson Street in Duval County, FHP said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

FHP said no injuries were reported to officers or civilians throughout the incident.

After being taken into custody without further incident, the driver was taken to UF Health Jacksonville for a medical evaluation.

FHP said the driver would face multiple charges from the incident.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.