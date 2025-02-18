FHP: Jacksonville man dead after crash on Duval Road ramp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 25-year-old Jacksonville man died after hitting a tree on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The crash report states the man was driving south on Duval Road toward the on-ramp to southbound I-295 around 2 p.m.

The SUV entered the ramp, traveled off the road, and hit a tree.

According to FHP, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.