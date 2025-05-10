FHP looking for driver who injured bicyclist in hit-and-run crash

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in finding the driver involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a bicyclist in Columbia County.

The crash happened Friday morning around 10 a.m. near SE Diamond Glen and U.S. Highway 441.

Troopers say a person riding an electric bicycle was heading south on a powerline easement when they were hit by a white SUV traveling west on Southeast Diamondback Glen.

The SUV left the scene without helping the victim, FHP said.

The make and model of the SUV are unknown, but it may have damage to the front of the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

