FHP: Man dead after motorcycle overturned on County Road 201 in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A man is dead after his motorcycle left the roadway and overturned on County Road 201, John Anderson Highway in Flagler County Saturday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
The deadly incident happened at 6:10 p.m.
The motorcyclist failed to negotiate a left-hand curve as he was traveling southbound on County Road 201.
The 68-year-old man who died reportedly traveled off the roadway and crossed onto the right grass shoulder.
This caused the man to fall from his motorcycle.
According to FHP, the motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Advent Health Hospital Flagler South.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
