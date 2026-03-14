FHP: Man dies after UTV crash in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A 43-year-old man from Hilliard died Friday evening after a UTV crash in Nassau County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash happened around 6:35 p.m. at a property on Tracer Trail in Hilliard.

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Investigators say the UTV was traveling west on private property when the driver lost control and the vehicle overturned onto its left side.

Authorities say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

An 18-year-old passenger from Hilliard who was riding in the UTV was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

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