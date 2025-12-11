FHP: Man standing outside of box truck hit, killed on I-295 near Pulaski Road in North Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was hit and killed by an SUV as he stood outside a box truck on Interstate 295 in North Jacksonville, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Just after 12:30 p.m., a box truck was stopped “for unknown reasons” on the right shoulder of I-295 northbound just before Pulaski Road, FHP said.

FHP said the driver of the box truck, a 38-year-old man from Maryland, got out of the box truck from the driver’s side.

An SUV driven by a 65-year-old man from Jacksonville was traveling in the left lane.

FHP said the SUV “veered from the left lane” and into the right shoulder when the right side of the SUV hit the back left part of the box truck.

The SUV continued on the northbound shoulder and hit the man who was standing outside of the truck.

FHP said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Northbound lanes of I-295 between Pulaski Road and Alta Drive were shut down from around 1:30 p.m. to around 4:30 p.m. as FHP investigated the crash.

Traffic was backed up to the Dames Point Bridge and cars were being detoured off at Alta Drive.

