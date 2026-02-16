FHP: Pedestrian killed in Nassau County crash

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A man from Michigan died Saturday night after being struck by an SUV on State Road 200 near Griffin Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened just after 8 p.m.

The SUV, driven by a man from Hilliard, was heading west in the left lane when it hit a pedestrian walking in the same lane.

Emergency crews responded, but the 41-year-old pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, FHP said.

The names of those involved have not been released.

The SUV driver was not hurt.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

