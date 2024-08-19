FHP reports woman killed in multi-vehicle collision on I-95 in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A fatal accident on Interstate 95 at Mile Marker 299 late Saturday night claimed the life of a 26-year-old woman, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

According to FHP, the incident occurred around 10:21 p.m. after the woman’s sedan was involved in an earlier crash and relocated to the right shoulder of the highway. As she exited her vehicle to speak with another driver involved in the initial collision, she was reportedly struck by two southbound vehicles.

The first vehicle, a truck tractor traveling in the outside lane, hit the woman, followed by a second vehicle also traveling in the same lane. The driver of the truck tractor was unharmed.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have not yet notified the next of kin.

