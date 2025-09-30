FHP trooper dies after suffering broken leg in collision on sidelines of FAMU-FAU football game

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol Senior Trooper Craig Gaines died Sept. 19 due to complications from a leg injury sustained earlier this month during a Florida A&M University football game.

Gaines, 58, who was assigned to Troop H Quincy District, was serving as lead security for FAMU Head Coach James Colzie III when he was accidentally struck by players on the sidelines during a game against Florida Atlantic University on Sept. 6.

Trooper Gaines initially appeared to shake off the impact of being struck during the game, but later medical evaluations revealed he had suffered a fractured leg, according to the state’s Fraternal Order of Police.

On Sept. 19, while off duty at his residence, Gaines began feeling ill and called FHP dispatch for assistance. Despite rapid response and life-saving efforts by first responders, he died, according to the FOP.

Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered flags to be flown at half-staff following Gaines’ death.

“To honor the memory of Trooper Craig Gaines and his service to our state, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Headquarters and the Troop H Headquarters in Tallahassee, Florida, the Gadsen County Courthouse in Quincy, Florida, and the City Hall of Quincy, Florida from sunrise to sunset on Monday, September 29, 2025,” DeSantis stated in a news release.

Gaines joined FHP in 2008. Prior to that he served in the U.S. Navy. He leaves behind his wife of 28 years and three children.

