FHP warns Duval County wildfire may cause visibility problems on US-17

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol issued an advisory to drivers Tuesday night in response to a wildfire burning in northern Duval County.

Just before 10 P.M., FHP said a 3-acre wildfire was burning near US-17 and Yellow Bluff Road.

Officials said it may cause visibility issues on US-17 through the night and into the morning hours.

Drivers are reminded to slow down and use their low-beam headlights if experiencing serious visibility problems in the area.

