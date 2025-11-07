Finance Chair’s family business paid $35,000 for work at Jacksonville Council President’s party

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax has uncovered new questions surrounding a $200,000 installation event for Jacksonville City Council President Kevin Carrico and financial ties to Council Finance Chair Raul Arias and his family.

Carrico was sworn in as City Council President in June, followed by an elaborate celebration at Deerwood Castle, home of the Jacksonville Sports Car Museum. Records obtained by Action News Jax Ben Becker show the event was funded by private donations from various lobbyists and companies with business before the city council. However, those same records reveal payments to companies connected to one of Carrico’s closest political allies.

A $35,000 Payment to Arias Family Business

According to the financial disclosure filed with the Supervisor of Elections Office, Carrico’s installation fund paid roughly $35,000 to Bella Weddings & Events, also known as Bella Events Jax.

State business filings show that until March, Bella Events Jax was under the name of Finance Chair Raul Arias. The company has since been transferred to Arias’ mother and sister - but its listed principal address remains the same as the family’s restaurant, Mambos, on Beach Boulevard.

Former City Council President Bill Gulliford told Action News Jax the situation raises concerns, even if no laws were technically broken.

“The optics are bad,” Gulliford said. “You don’t want to project anything out there where people can point a finger and say he probably did such and such.”

Another Company With Past Arias Ties

Records also show a $5,000 payment to Bold City Media for work on Carrico’s party. Action News Jax first reported that Arias previously owned Bold City Media. The current owner of that company once formed a short-lived nonprofit called the Bold City Cares Foundation, listing both Arias and Carrico as directors - a filing both men claim they were unaware of, as well as the person who created the company.

Action News Jax also reviewed Arias’ state financial disclosure forms and found that neither Bella Events Jax nor Bold City Media was listed.

Questions Left Unanswered

Action News Jax reached out to both Carrico and Arias for on-camera interviews. Both declined but provided written statements.

Arias did not directly answer most of the questions provided in an email about any involvement he may have or about his family appearing to benefit financially. He issued a brief statement saying:

“None of your questions have anything to do with me. I have always and will always comply with any local, state, and federal ethics regulations.”

Arias did say that his LinkedIn profile - where he’s listed as owner of both Bella Events Jax and Mambos has not been updated.

There was no acknowledgement from Carrico, if he knew of the Arias’ ties, only that he defended the event and said it followed all compliance procedures:

“This event was privately funded and organized in coordination with the Office of the City Council Secretary and an independent compliance firm to ensure full transparency and accountability. No taxpayer dollars were used, and all applicable laws, regulations, and ordinances were strictly followed.”

Carrico did not respond to a request for the name of the independent compliance firm. Council Secretary Jason Teal said he was not familiar with the firm, explaining that his role was limited to confirming the existence of a contract for the installation event, not reviewing it - a responsibility that falls under the Office of General Counsel.

Becker contacted Jordan Elsbury of Ballard Partners, who coordinated the installation and previously served as Chief of Staff to former Mayor Lenny Curry, to ask whether he was aware of any entities connected to Arias, but Elsbury did not respond.

The Venue

While the event was funded by private money, the venue received a mix of private and public dollars. Deerwood Castle billed the city more than $14,000 to host the installation and received nearly $34,000 in private money.

According to records obtained by Becker, it was the first installation for a council president held at a private venue and not a city facility in recent memory, and cost more than the three previous combined.

It also shares an address with The Patrons Club, which describes itself as “a members-only car community dedicated to providing the ultimate in luxury living and experiences,” and counts Arias as a member who is featured prominently on its Facebook page.

‘I’d Be Very Careful’

Gulliford, who once oversaw his own council installation ceremony, said while privately funded celebrations are common, he would be cautious about hiring vendors tied to fellow council members.

“You wouldn’t touch this with a ten-foot pole?” asked Becker. “An eight-foot pole,” Gulliford laughed. “I think I would be very careful with something like that.”

