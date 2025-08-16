Find your furry friend: Humane Society, THE PLAYERS Championship hosting adoption event

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Animal lovers in Jacksonville have a chance to find their new furry friend this weekend at a special adoption event hosted by THE PLAYERS Championship.
The event, taking place from August 15 to August 17 at the Jacksonville Humane Society (JHS) located at 8464 Beach Blvd, offers free dog adoptions and buy-one-get-one-free deals on cats and kittens.
In addition to the pet adoptions, attendees can enjoy tasty bites from the Pique Food Truck and participate in golf-themed games and activities.
Free swag will be available for those adopting a new pet, ensuring their new furry caddie is well-equipped.
Potential adopters should be aware that a city licensing fee may apply, and they are required to bring a leash and collar or a cat carrier at the time of adoption.
