Fire and police unions oppose millage rate reduction; Mayor Deegan responds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor Donna Deegan has responded to a letter from Jacksonville’s fire and police unions opposing the proposed millage rate reduction, emphasizing the importance of public safety funding.

The Jacksonville Association of Fire Fighters Local 122 and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5-30, representing nearly 4,300 first responders, have voiced their opposition to the proposed 1/8 millage rate reduction. They argue that this reduction could severely impact the city’s ability to fund essential public safety services.

“We’ve endured years of pay cuts, stagnant wages, and pension reductions—all in the name of balancing the city budget. While these decisions were made by past administrations, their impact still echoes today. The current City Council and Mayor have been incredibly supportive of our members, and we are grateful for that. But this proposed 1/8 millage rate reduction has a compounding effect that will severely damage the ability of our city to pay for needed public safety issues in the years ahead,” said Kelly Dobson, president of the Jacksonville Association of Firefighters, in a statement.

The unions also highlighted the risk of Jacksonville reverting to being a ‘training ground’ for first responders who may leave for better opportunities elsewhere. They stress the importance of a sustainable plan to ensure the city can recruit and retain top talent for its fire and rescue department and sheriff’s office.

As a response, in a statement, Mayor Deegan stated, “I’m grateful to our Jacksonville fire and police unions for having the courage to speak out. They’re right. We’ve seen this movie before, and we don’t want to see it again.”

The unions are calling on the City Council to reject the proposed millage rate reduction to safeguard the future of Jacksonville’s public safety services.

