Fired employee arrested, accused of launching cyber attack on St. Augustine business

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A man accused of conducting a cyber attack on a former employer in St. Augustine is facing several felony charges.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested 41-year-old Richard Wozniak in Flagler County Wednesday on four counts of offenses against computer users.

FDLE said the investigation began in January after The Spice and Tea Exchange Company in St. Augustine said it suffered a cyber attack on its firewall and email that deleted and altered company data.

Wozniak is a former Information Technology (IT) employee of the company. FDLE said it determined that just minutes after being fired, Wozniak made unauthorized access to the business network, removing its firewall and exposing it to further security risk.

Wozniak was booked into the Flagler County Jail and later released on bond.

