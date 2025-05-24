Firefighter released from the hospital following fire that destroyed an Ace Hardware

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The firefighter who was injured during an emergency response in Orange Park Friday night has been identified.

The Orange Park Fire Department said Firefighter Cochran suffered a heat-related medical emergency while working alongside Clay County Fire Rescue and several other agencies.

“Our firefighters worked tirelessly in extreme conditions to contain and extinguish the blaze,” said OPFD.

The fire destroyed the family-owned Hagan Ace Hardware on Blanding Boulevard. Officials said they got the fire under control just after midnight, but the road remained shut down until nearly 9 A.M. Saturday morning.

OPFD announced Saturday afternoon that Cochran had been released from the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. No employees or customers were injured.

“We could not be prouder of the men and women of the Orange Park Fire Department who answer the call without hesitation, fully aware of the risks to their own safety,” said OPFD. Their courage, commitment, and professionalism are unwavering."

The cause of the fire has not yet been identified, and the State Fire Marshal is investigating.

A representative for Hagan Ace Hardware said Friday night that the location was their headquarters and housed its administrative offices, along with important company documents.

The company had the following message for the community Saturday:

“THANK YOU. THANK YOU. THANK YOU! The outpouring of love and support has been amazing. This building wasn’t just a ‘store’ for us. For the past 45 years it has been our ‘home base’, a place we have created some of our best memories at Hagan Ace. It’s so wonderful to see it has been a place of joy for so many of you too.

“As we navigate through this… please be patient with us. Because our main computers run through headquarters our other locations might experience a few hiccups in the coming days. We thank you in advance for your understanding."

