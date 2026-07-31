Firefighters contain brush fire along County Road 13 in St. Johns County

St. Johns County, Fla. — St. Johns County Fire Rescue and the Florida Forest Service contained a brush fire responded near County Road 13 North and Solano Cove Road on Thursday.

Firefighters arrived to find a slow-moving fire burning in a wooded area not far from homes and businesses.

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Firefighters used drones to monitor the fire’s spread and through coordination firefighters managed to contain the fire to about five acres.

No injuries or damage to homes have been reported.

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Smoke may remain visible in the area. Motorists traveling through the County Road 13 corridor are encouraged to use caution and be prepared for reduced visibility.

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