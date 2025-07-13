Firefighters respond to boat fire at Julington Creek Bridge

JULINGTON CREEK, Fla. — Five people are safe after a sailboat caught fire near the Julington Creek Bridge on Sunday afternoon, according to officials.

The St. Johns County Fire Rescue says the fire was reported around 12:15 p.m.

Both the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department (JFRD) and St. Johns County Fire Rescue responded to the scene, along with Clay County, which also had fire boats in the area.

Firefighters say all five people on board were able to jump into the water, escape the flames, and make it back safely.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue says no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

