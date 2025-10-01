First Alert Traffic ⚠️: Accident closes Hwy 17 in Glynn County

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic accident at Highway 17 and Bridon Lane in Glynn County on Wednesday morning has shutdown Highway 17. Glynn County Police Department posted a traffic advisory about the wreck on social media at about 9:30 a.m.

Driver should seek alternative routes, police said.

